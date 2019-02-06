Home

NORMAN GENE DOMEK

NORMAN GENE DOMEK Obituary
DOMEK NORMAN GENE

Age 70, of Hazelwood, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Son of the late Nicholas and Martha (Versetti) Domek; father of Norman (Lisa) Domek II, Heather (Daniel) Wood and Michael Domek; brother of Nicholas, Rose Marie, Tammy, William (Lisa) and the late Anthony Domek; six grand; and one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and companion, Colleen Burke. Norm enjoyed fishing, boating and camping. He was most content listening to nature in his abundant garden.  Friends received 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, February 9, 2019, in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood, 412-521-2768.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
