NORMAN J. DRISCHLER

NORMAN J. DRISCHLER Obituary
DRISCHLER NORMAN J.

On June 9, 2019, Norman Drischler, at age 88, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Dolores Drischler for 67 years; loving dad of Nancy (Pat) Pace, Joyce (Ed) Hess, Thomas Drischler, Bruce (Linda) Drischler, and Chris (Sue Ann) Drischler; cherished "Pap" of Nicholas (Sara) DiPietro, Danny (Stephanie) and Melanie (Mike Papp) Pace, Ed (Jen), Jr. and Rick Hess, Jennifer (Tony Cornetta), Melissa, Margo, and Brianna Drischler, and Sara (Agustin) Cabrera, Emily (Colby) Truax, Andrew, Jon, and Adam Drischler; loving great-grandfather of Carter Hess and Enzo DiPietro; loving brother of the late Joseph (Betty Mixson, survives) Drischler and Jim (Joyce) Drischler; dear brother-in-law of the late William Wiesenfeld, Jean Wiesenfeld-D'Alesandro, Richard Lizewski, and John (Mary Ann, survives) Lynch; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as an AT&T Supervisor for 31 years before retiring in 1986. Visitation held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to (stjude.org). Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
