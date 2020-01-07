Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
NORMAN J. GROSS

NORMAN J. GROSS Obituary
GROSS NORMAN J.

Age 88, of South Strabane, formerly of Bethel Park, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved father of Debra Eichhammer, Cynthia Nicastro (Thomas), Joseph Gross (Cindi) and Bonita Martinell (Richard); beloved companion of Lois Wetzel; dear grandfather of Lissette Hernandez, Paul Eichhammer, Eric Nicastro (Sarah), Christine Gray (Jordan), Alyssa Gross (Brian Storce), Kayla Cluchey (Dan), Brianna Gross, Justin Martinell, Cara Martinell (Will Smith); great-grandfather of Evan Nicastro, Ellis Nicastro, Elijah Gray and Josephine Gray; brother of Clifford Gross (Gerri Conners); also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Norman retired from Bethlehem School district as a business manager, but his greatest love was music. He played the saxophone and clarinet with various groups and ensembles in the Tri State area. In addition to his music, he also served in the United States Army band during the Korean War. Friends welcome 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., (Opposite Macy's South Hill Village) Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church Thursday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
