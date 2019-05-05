VARGO NORMAN J.

Age 85, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, after an amazing life that saw him go from the rugged Steel Valley to various places around the world. Born in Munhall on March 23, 1934, he was the doting husband of 61 years to his sweetheart, Audrey (Cawley) Vargo; and the loving father of Mark (Sharon) Vargo, of North Huntingdon, Michael (Brian) Vargo, of Mt. Joy, Sandee Vargo, of North Huntingdon and Gary (Taryn) Vargo, of Irwin. His legacy lives on through his grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) Vargo, of North Huntingdon, Sean (Erin) Vargo, of North Versailles and Tennyson Vargo, of Irwin. Stormin' Norman, as he is known both locally and nationally, was the Sports Editor of The McKeesport Daily News. He covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for 27 seasons - a total of 586 games, including five of their Super Bowl appearances. Friends will be received, Mon., May 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place Tues., May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the , the , or Action for Animals in Latrobe. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.