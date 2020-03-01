|
|
STECKO NORMAN JOHN "NORM"
Age 71, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home. Beloved husband for 29 years of Margaret "Peggy" Stecko. Loving father of William "Bill" (Ann) Long, Daniel (Leandra) Long, and Erin (Bryan) Klodawski. Grandfather of Kayla Long, Ashley (Devin) Alexander, Jacob Mazak, Matthew Mazak, Zachary Klodawski, Emily Klodawski, and the late Christopher Myers. Norm worked as a bartender in the Pittsburgh area, primarily at Heinz Field. He proudly served our county in the Army during Vietnam, and he enjoyed his family and his grandchildren. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of 12 noon memorial service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Norm's family strongly suggests no flowers, instead, please come and share a memory of Norman.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020