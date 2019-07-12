Home

Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
NORMAN L. BUCKNER


1941 - 2019
NORMAN L. BUCKNER Obituary
BUCKNER NORMAN L.

Age 77, of McKeesport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Ruthie M. Andrews-Buckner; children, Mark D. Buckner, Kathy (James) Robertson; adopted sons, Jason Belyeu, Antiwan Andrews; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and good friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport where funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Monday interment McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. Arrangement by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME


www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
