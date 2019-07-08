ERBRECHT, SR. NORMAN L.

Age 94, of Bridgeville, PA formerly of Canonsburg, PA passed away on July 6, 2019. Born on April 27, 1925 in Bridgeville, he is the son of the late Louis and Ella Erbrecht. Beloved husband of Helen K. Erbrecht for 70 years; loving father of Norman L. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht, Jr. and Thomas H. (Kimberly) Erbrecht; cherished grandfather of Adam W. (Julianne) Erbrecht, Chad A. (Andrea) Erbrecht, Zachary A. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht, Renee M. (Jeff) Gunther, Sarah C. Erbrecht; great-grandfather of Andrew David, Elise Katherine, Clara Isabelle, Ciera Grace, Caleb August, Lily Marie, Evelyn Frances, Gabriel Alexander Aaron, Abigail Jane, Levi Norman, Jeremy Joseph, Michael Thomas; dear brother of the late Jean Hesse. Norman loved genealogy and golfing. He also was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the former head draftsman for Tasso Katselas Associates, Architect in Pittsburgh. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Internment will follow at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.