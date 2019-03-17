|
LINHART NORMAN L., Jr.
Age 70, of Export, formerly of Penn Hills, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Patty; father of Tim (Kim) and Angela (Jeff) Lovas; grandfather of Sierra, McKenna, Mikayla and Kylie; brother of Bruce (Carol) Linhart and Janice (Tom) Blaskovich; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Norm was a US Marine having served in the Vietnam War. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held Monday 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Homeless Veterans.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019