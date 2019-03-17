Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN LINHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN L. LINHART Jr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORMAN L. LINHART Jr. Obituary
LINHART NORMAN L., Jr.

Age 70, of Export, formerly of Penn Hills, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Patty; father of Tim (Kim) and Angela (Jeff) Lovas; grandfather of Sierra, McKenna, Mikayla and Kylie; brother of Bruce (Carol) Linhart and Janice (Tom) Blaskovich; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Norm was a US Marine having served in the Vietnam War. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held Monday 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Homeless Veterans.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now