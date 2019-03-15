ROSS NORMAN P.

Age 86, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer with his family continuously by his side at UPMC McKeesport. Beloved and devoted husband of 66 years of Fern (Hess) Ross; loving father of Lynn (Trace) Niemi, Jeff (Deenie) Ross, Todd (Terri) Ross and the late Gregory Ross; brother of David Ross, Donald (Gail) Ross, and the late John and (Evelyn) Ross; brother-in-law of the late Ronald (Dee) Hess, the late Jimmy (Melinda) Hess, Vera and the late Nelson Cherry and Denny (Cindy) Hess. Norm was born December 3, 1932, to the late John and Dorothy Ross in McKeesport. He worked as an iron worker and was an active member of Ironworkers Local #3 and most recently received a 65 year membership gold watch. Dad's passion was providing for his family, making sure the entire family, including grandchildren, went annually on vacation. He also enjoyed working around the house that he built in 1973 in White Oak and caring for his Geranium plants. He was always vigilant in the lives of his children and grandchildren; Jenny (Matt Sciarrotta) Niemi, Justin Niemi, Shannon (Andrew) Faulhaber, Natalie (Joe) Bello, Brian (Hannah) Ross, Madison Mulhern and Shane Mulhern; great-grandchildren, Sylas, Trace, Estella, Eli; also many nieces and nephews. Husband, dad, brother, uncle, pap, great-grandpap, and best friend "ran out of tomorrows" but will always be sadly missed and deeply appreciated and remembered. A special thanks to McKeesport Hospital's forever concerned and caring Staff along with friends and relatives constant inquiries, especially Denny Hess in keeping dad comfortable these last few months and Trace Niemi for being by dad's side 24-7 for the first two months of treatment. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Church. Committal will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , or Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Pheonix, AZ 85016. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com