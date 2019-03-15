Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-4489
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN P. ROSS


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORMAN P. ROSS Obituary
ROSS NORMAN P.

Age 86, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer with his family continuously by his side at UPMC McKeesport. Beloved and devoted husband of 66 years of Fern (Hess) Ross; loving father of Lynn (Trace) Niemi, Jeff (Deenie) Ross, Todd (Terri) Ross and the late Gregory Ross; brother of David Ross, Donald (Gail) Ross, and the late John and (Evelyn) Ross; brother-in-law of the late Ronald (Dee) Hess, the late Jimmy (Melinda) Hess, Vera and the late Nelson Cherry and Denny (Cindy) Hess. Norm was born December 3, 1932, to the late John and Dorothy Ross in McKeesport. He worked as an iron worker and was an active member of Ironworkers Local #3 and most recently received a 65 year membership gold watch. Dad's passion was providing for his family, making sure the entire family, including grandchildren, went annually on vacation. He also enjoyed working around the house that he built in 1973 in White Oak and caring for his Geranium plants. He was always vigilant in the lives of his children and grandchildren; Jenny (Matt Sciarrotta) Niemi, Justin Niemi, Shannon (Andrew) Faulhaber, Natalie (Joe) Bello, Brian (Hannah) Ross, Madison Mulhern and Shane Mulhern; great-grandchildren, Sylas, Trace, Estella, Eli; also many nieces and nephews. Husband, dad, brother, uncle, pap, great-grandpap, and best friend "ran out of tomorrows" but will always be sadly missed and deeply appreciated and remembered. A special thanks to McKeesport Hospital's forever concerned and caring Staff along with friends and relatives constant inquiries, especially Denny Hess in keeping dad comfortable these last few months and Trace Niemi for being by dad's side 24-7 for the first two months of treatment. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Church. Committal will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , or Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Pheonix, AZ 85016. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now