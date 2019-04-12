Home

Age 82, of Homer City, died April 9, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Clyde and Coletta (Kress) Miller and was born October 24, 1936 in Allegheny County. Norman was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Indiana Lions Club, and a lifetime member of PICPA. He was also a volunteer at the Indiana Regional Medical Center and with Meals on Wheels. He served in the United States Navy Reserve for eight years and retired from Musser Forest, Inc. He is survived by his wife Mildred M. Miller; stepson, Peter and wife Anita (Soukut) Bevilacqua, McMurray, PA; four stepgrandsons, Abraham Bevilacqua and wife Tera, Vincent Bevilacqua, Gabriel Bevilacqua, and Zachary Bevilacqua. He is also survived by two sisters, Naomi Minarcik, Spring City, PA and Ilene DiPerna, Churchill, PA; and one brother, Clyde Miller, Pleasant Hill, CA; his sister-in-law, Betsy Miller, Gainesville, FL; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Miller; and sister, Joanne Loch. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the C. FREDERICK BOWSER FUNERAL HOME, Homer City.  A Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site,  Interment to follow in the Holy Souls Cemetery, Robinson Township. www.bowserfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
