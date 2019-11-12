|
|
SIMPSON NORMAN R.
Age 93, of Carnegie since 2000, formerly of Center Township and Avalon, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home with his family present. Born in Brackenridge on October 20, 1926, he was one of two born to the late Norman L. and Agnes (Clark) Simpson. In 1981, Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen "Kitty" Simpson. Norman was blessed with love again and is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Carol (Munce) Simpson; loving father of Sue Tylka (Ted), Keith Simpson (Kim), Doug Simpson (Jackie Van Tassel), and Judy Simpson; step-father of Carol Wickline (Wally), Sunnie Klobchar (Roger) and Marci Joy; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of nine; cherished brother of Dolores Sapienza. Norman retired in 1989 after 38 years with TWA as a ticket agent and load controller. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, Unified Lodge #5 and Ambridge Encampment. Many of you may know Norman as the friendly greeter at the Robinson Township Wal-Mart. He also loved to ride his Honda Goldwing Motorcycle. Visitation Wednesday 12-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019