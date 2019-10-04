|
|
URGITUS III NORMAN
Norman Urgitus III, age 61, of Finleyville formerly of West View, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Father of Roberta (Phillip) States and Michele (Justin Burr) Clarke; grandfather of Hailey States, Joshua States, Carley Clarke, and Allison States; brother of Janet (Joseph) Evanko; uncle of John Klocek; former husband of Darlene Urgitus. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, October 5 from 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View), where a Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donation to the family for funeral expenses or the , 320 Bilmar Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019