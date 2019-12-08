Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
NORMAN W. VOEGLER Sr.

VOEGLER, SR. NORMAN W.

Norman W. Voegler, Sr., age 84, of McCandless Township, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 24, 1935. Son of the late Norman Paul and Elizabeth (Volz) Voegler; beloved husband of the late Thelma A. (Hayes) Voegler; father of Norman (Sandra) Voegler, Jr., Jean Kisling and Donna Platt; proud grandfather of Norman (Jackie) Voegler III, Kimberly (Nick) Fennick, Kelly (Corey) Cypher, Brian Kisling, Amanda (Nate) Tabeling and Christine Platt; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter; brother of Gerald (Georgia) Voegler, Linda (John) Stirling and Kenneth (Sylvia) Voegler. Family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave. Pgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Norman was a member of North Hills Lodge #716, former Volunteer Firefighter with Mt. Troy and Former Ordained Elder. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
