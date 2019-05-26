NUNGESSER, O.D. ROBERT P.

Age 88, of the South Hills, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Deborah (Schade) Nungesser; loving father of Lisa (David) Gallagher, Linda (John) Sciarrino, Susan (Ralph) Staley and Robert (Brooke) Nungesser, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Kim) Gallagher, Amy (Andrew) Massey, Zack Staley, Nick Staley, Max Nungesser and Riley Nungesser; great-grandfather of Jackson and Madelyn Gallagher. Dr. Nungesser was a well-known optometrist in Greentree for many years. Bob was a Korean War Navy Veteran. He enjoyed volunteering at St. Clair Hospital, golfing, exercising at St. Clair Fitness Center and his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. John Capistran Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to a or pay it forward with an act of kindness.