Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave.
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave.
Braddock, PA
View Map
On Saturday, July 16, 2019, Odessa Welsh, 97, of Rankin, PA. Mother of Matilda Ann Welsh, Herbert Welsh, Minister Lennie Pollard and Albert Welsh. Also survived by 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after visitation Friday 12 p.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
