More Obituaries for ODETTE PASKOVITCH
ODETTE PASKOVITCH

ODETTE PASKOVITCH Obituary
PASKOVITCH ODETTE

Age 93, formerly of Derry, passed away, Tuesday August 20, 2019 in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born July 29, 1926 in Villeneuve-le-Roi, France, a daughter of the late Jean and Marie-Louise (Cadiou) Helias. Odette was a fantastic homemaker. She loved to sew, cook, garden and knit.  Her various elaborate Halloween costumes that she made for her grandchildren are treasured by her family. Odette is survived by two daughters, Claudette Graham of Sewickley and Marian Alverson (John) of Sewickley; three grandchildren, Nicole Graham Pfleeger (Jon) of Elmhurst IL, Michael Graham of Johns Island, SC, Grace Alverson of Sewickley; three great-grandchildren, M.J., Lyla and Abby Pfleeger; eleven nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Odette was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory H. Paskovitch and a son-in-law, Michael Graham. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8,  Friday August 23 at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry.  Requiem Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukranian Catholic Church, Latrobe with Fr.Gregory Madeya as celebrant. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.


mccabefuneralhomespa.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
