Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for OGLE DUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. OGLE ELOISE (BURKS) DUFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. OGLE ELOISE (BURKS) DUFF Obituary
DUFF DR. OGLE ELOISE (BURKS)

Age 86, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2019 at Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Evans, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Pittsburgh at 3 p.m., Sunday afternoon February 9th, 159 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. She was a professor in the School of Education at the Univ. of Pittsburgh, where she taught until retirement. She leaves to mourn, her two daughters, Yvonne Marie and Andrea Renee; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one nephew, David Rouse (Charmaine) of Windsor, CT, and one niece, Deborah Stewart (Mark) of Evans, GA. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Pittsburgh from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial service, Sunday, February 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her name to the Ivy Charitable Endowment of Pittsburgh, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., P.O. Box 17012, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OGLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -