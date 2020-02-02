|
|
DUFF DR. OGLE ELOISE (BURKS)
Age 86, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2019 at Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Evans, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Pittsburgh at 3 p.m., Sunday afternoon February 9th, 159 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. She was a professor in the School of Education at the Univ. of Pittsburgh, where she taught until retirement. She leaves to mourn, her two daughters, Yvonne Marie and Andrea Renee; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one nephew, David Rouse (Charmaine) of Windsor, CT, and one niece, Deborah Stewart (Mark) of Evans, GA. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Pittsburgh from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial service, Sunday, February 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her name to the Ivy Charitable Endowment of Pittsburgh, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., P.O. Box 17012, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020