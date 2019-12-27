|
|
WILKERSON OLABRICE
On Monday, December 23, 2019, age 102 of North Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Maxine Giles, Marlene Copeland, Ronald Davis, Murlene Parker and Marina Davis. Also survived by 38 grandchildren, 95 great-grandchildren, 126 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. on December 27, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218, where the funeral service will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019