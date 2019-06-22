|
SHCHERBATYUK OLEKSANDR
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 19, 2019, age 56 of South Fayette Twp. Beloved husband of Tetyana; most caring father of, Andriy and Maksim. He built a wonderful life for himself and his family. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcomed at the VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a parastas at 7:30. Funeral service will be on Monday 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Mansfield Blvd in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019