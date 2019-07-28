|
|
DIGGANS OLGA
Age 92, of Pittsburgh, passed on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Diggans; mother of Linda (Ray) Crescini, Joyce (Bill) Polovich, and Nancy (Bruce) Parker; grandmother of Becky (Nate) Page, Andrew (Lauren) Polovich, Scott Crescini, Beth (Aaron) Goodyear, Ryan Parker, Leah Parker, Chris Crescini, Brian (Amber) Crescini, and RaeAnn (Dave) Blankenship; also survived by ten great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Robinson Township, PA 15136 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Olga's honor to the , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019