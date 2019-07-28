Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA DIGGANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA DIGGANS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OLGA DIGGANS Obituary
DIGGANS OLGA

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, passed on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Diggans; mother of Linda (Ray) Crescini, Joyce (Bill) Polovich, and Nancy (Bruce) Parker; grandmother of Becky (Nate) Page, Andrew (Lauren) Polovich, Scott Crescini, Beth (Aaron) Goodyear, Ryan Parker, Leah Parker, Chris Crescini, Brian (Amber) Crescini, and RaeAnn (Dave) Blankenship; also survived by ten great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Robinson Township, PA 15136 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Olga's honor to the , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OLGA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.