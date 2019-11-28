Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
OLGA "OLLIE" KATRYCH

OLGA "OLLIE" KATRYCH Obituary
KATRYCH OLGA "OLLIE"

Age 95, of Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Katrych; loving mother of the late Carole Ann (the late John) Dienert; proud grandmother of Dr. Danielle (Kevin) D. Sweeney; doting great-grandmother of Ava Nicole Sweeney and Lucy Harper Sweeney; dear sister of the late Anne Fecich and late Joseph Kropko; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank and recognize Eileen Sipes for the loving care she provided to Ollie for many years. Ollie was a tenacious woman, a real estate agent for Howard Hanna in the 1970s and 1980s, and an avid bridge player. Arrangements BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). ALL SERVICES PRIVATE.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice-West, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
