Of Pittsburgh, age 93, died April 21, 2019. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Morris Klein and the late Judge H. Beryl Klein. Olga graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1943. Olga's favorite hobby was attending, watching and listening to various sporting events. Olga was one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' most loyal fans, attending hundreds of games over the last 80 years. She attended a Pirates' game as recently as two years ago. Special thanks to Judy O'Connor, the late Mayor Bob O'Connor and the entire O'Connor family for their unwavering loyalty, support and friendship; and to the staff and residents of the Forward-Shady Apartments; and the staff at Community Life, who cared for Olga the last several years; and to her nephew, Judge Arnie Klein. Graveside Services and Interment were held at the Jewish Cemetery and Burial Association Cemetery, Shaler Twp. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
