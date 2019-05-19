DUKER-MACKIN OLGA MARIE

Born on May 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stephen D. and Mary Varhola Duker. Olga was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph B. Mackin; brother, Igor Stephen Duker; sister Juliann (Paul) Smerigan; brother Raymond M. (Mary Jane) Duker. She is survived by brothers Daniel G. (Janet) Duker, M.D. and Monsignor Russell A. Duker, S.E.O.D., both of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving is sister, Peggy Duker Chabala (John Robert) Dallas, TX. Additionally, Olga is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh 15213 Tuesday 3-7 p.m. with Parastas Services at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at the John Elachko Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, Oakland, 4815 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh 15213 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Savior Cemetery. Visit Olga's memorial page at ELACHKO.com