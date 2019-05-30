Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Age 91, of Oakdale, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Victoria Manor, Oakdale. She was born October 10, 1927, in Monesson, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary Polyhanick Klipnick. She was a homemaker and an avid bingo player. She was a babysitter for many families in the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Melvin, Sr.; two sisters and two brothers. Friends will be received Saturday 10-12 noon in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where service will be held at noon. Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Monesson, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or Victoria Manor. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
