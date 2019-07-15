|
|
BLAKEY OLIVE MAE
Age 91, quietly on July 10, 2019. Wife of the late Clarence Blakey, Jr.; beloved mother of Clarence III, Wendy M. (Gregory) Simmons of Woodbridge, VA; sister of Samuel, Reuben, Edward Jefferson, Gertrude Garland, Judith Jaworski; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019