Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
Blessing Service at the funeral home
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home 7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
OLIVER G. "OLLIE" McCLELLAN

OLIVER G. "OLLIE" McCLELLAN Obituary
McCLELLAN OLIVER G. "OLLIE"

Age 90, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Swisshelm Park. Beloved husband of the late Laura J. (Nicholas) McClellan; loving father of Beverly J. Harvey (Nicola) and Janet Hack (Carl); dear grandfather of Matthew Gordon (Molly); brother of the late Edward, Harry, Louise DeLancey, Glenn and Eve; also his special grand-dog, Jasmine. Ollie retired with 25 years of service from Mesta Machinery Company. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service Friday at the funeral home 10:30 a.m.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
