McCLELLAN OLIVER G. "OLLIE"
Age 90, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Swisshelm Park. Beloved husband of the late Laura J. (Nicholas) McClellan; loving father of Beverly J. Harvey (Nicola) and Janet Hack (Carl); dear grandfather of Matthew Gordon (Molly); brother of the late Edward, Harry, Louise DeLancey, Glenn and Eve; also his special grand-dog, Jasmine. Ollie retired with 25 years of service from Mesta Machinery Company. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service Friday at the funeral home 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019