BYRD OLIVER W.
Peacefully on December 3, 2019. Leaves to cherish his memory: Wife, Karla; daughters, Dalila Byrd-King (Jason) and Dr. Catherine Thelma Byrd; brother, Glenn Byrd; grandchildren, Ja'mier, Ja'den and Christopher; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. At Baptist Temple Church with services following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the August Wilson Center. Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW, INC., www.houseoflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019