KILKEARY OLIVIA GRACE "LIV"

Age 14, of Wexford, passed peacefully in her parents arms on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kevin and Julie (Schafer) Kilkeary; loving sister of Faith, Kevin, Jude, and Lucia Kilkeary; granddaughter of Kevin and Kathleen Kilkeary and Mary and the late Gary Schafer; niece of Kelly (Frank) Rich, Jake (Christine) Kilkeary, Mark (Christy) Schafer, Jennifer (Dennis) Rodgers, and Lauren (Matthew) Metarko; cousin of Frankie, Madelon, and Grace Rich, Ashley, Riley, Chloe, Nolan and Nellie Rodgers, and Brady and Jake Metarko; also survived by caregivers, Emily Heiser, Elena Flores-Noel; and countless other special angels that worked for countless hours and sacrificed so much while helping Olivia and her family. Family will welcome friends Friday, June 28th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Alexis Church on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 a.m. Olivia was an extremely happy individual who enjoyed attending the Western PA School for the Blind, and Camp INSPIRE at the Woodlands. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to the Olivia Grace Kilkeary Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 428, Wexford, PA 15090, which will be used to help the programs that she enjoyed so much. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.