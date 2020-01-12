|
HOLT OLIVIA (KING)
Age 92, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, CA. She was born August 11, 1927 in Pittsburgh to the late Walter and Rosa (Hawks) King. She was the youngest of four siblings. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Schenley Senior High School in 1944. As a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, she served as the accompanying pianist and secretary for the church school from 1944 through 1948. In 1948 she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in Education. In 1951, she received the Master of Social Work degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Social Work and relocated to Baltimore, MD. Mrs. Holt was employed as a social worker for the Health and Welfare Federation of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, and the Young Women's Christian Association in Baltimore MD. She was employed as an educator, administrator, guidance counselor, and assistant principal in the Baltimore, MD public school system for 28 years. She was co-director with her husband, John M. Holt, of the Camp James Weldon Johnson summer camp in Pittsburgh for 22 years. She was an active member of the Chancel Choir, Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore. Mrs. Holt retired from the Baltimore City Public Schools in 1983. Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 50 years, John M. Holt; her parents, Walter and Rosa King; one brother, Frank King; and two sisters, Lilas King Morton and Otelia King Morton. She is survived by her nieces, Donna J. (Henry) Allison of Inglewood, CA; Linda S. Morton and Sonja G. Newsome of Pittsburgh, PA; one nephew, Harry J. Morton of Sherman Oaks, CA; and two grandnieces, Sonja M. Newsome of Pittsburgh and Claudia L. Newsome of Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Holt's talents were many, she was an accomplished pianist and scholar, Girl Scout leader, community volunteer, a beloved wife and aunt, and a respected member of her community. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave, Pittsburgh, PA. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell will officiate. Burial will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville, PA.