GENOVESI OPAL MARY (BONSALL)

Age 91, of Pine Township formerly of West Mifflin, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Wife of the late Edward M. Genovesi; loving mother of Marion (Louis) Criscella of Gibsonia, Edward Genovesi, Jr. of Steubenville, Ohio, William (Lyn) Genovesi of Palmyra, VA, Barbara (Glenn) Miller of Wexford and Nicholas (Debi) Genovesi of Cranberry Township; she is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her half sister and brother, Teresa and Daniel Zurenda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Opal was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor Williams, her grandson, Matthew Genovesi and two great-grandchildren. Family will be receiving friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine's of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Interment will be private. Opal a homemaker, was an active volunteer with Passavant Hospital for 14 years, where she received the Outstanding Female Volunteer Award in 2001. Family suggests memorial donations to the . Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.