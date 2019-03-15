|
STAMPER OPAL
Sunrise November 28, 1983 – Sunset March 7, 2019. Age 35, of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of Brenda Johnson and the late Willie Stamper. Survived by her children, Michael Peters, Jr., Damon Peters, Me'Laun Stamper and Me'Yona Stamper; her mother, Brenda Johnson; siblings, Betina Stamper, Diamond Treadwell, Marquise Stamper and Julius Stamper; 12 nieces and nephews; her dearest aunt, Evelyn "Sis" Johnson; as well as her extended family and many friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019