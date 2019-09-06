|
VECCHIO ORELIO S. "ROLLO"
A lifelong resident of Pitcairn, age 81, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Rollo was born on January 8, 1938, a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Manfredi) Vecchio; beloved husband of MaryAnn (Yanuzzo) Vecchio for 53 years; precious father of Frank (Debbie) Vecchio of Pitcairn and Carmen (Nina) Vecchio of Monroeville; treasured grandfather of Natalie and Angelina Vecchio; brother of Elvira (late Stanley) Drzewinski of NJ, Rose (Louis) Mediate of Export, Erminia Vecchio and Louis Vecchio, both of Pitcairn and the late Ortenzo "Art" (surviving spouse, Evelyn) Vecchio of FL. Rollo was a proud veteran of the Air Force Reserves. He was a political and social advocate for the community of Pitcairn, the Turtle Creek Valley and Allegheny County. Long before politics and being a community activist and achiever, Rollo, as a youth was a shoe shine boy in Pitcairn. He later landed a job at The Star Market in Pitcairn (now Joe's Butcher Shop) and that propelled him to a career in the grocery business. After working for Loblaw's, and for 15 years with Giant Eagle, Rollo switched careers at age 50 to become a Revenue Agent for the PA Dept. of Revenue from where he retired in 2009. But he never retired from politics, his volunteerism, or his passion for Pitcairn. For Pitcairn, Rollo was a councilman for 36 years, serving as President for much of that time. In addition to his political post as councilman, he was a volunteer of the Pitcairn Parks and Recreation Committee and coordinator of Pitcairn Community Days. Other organizations where he was a member or volunteered in Pitcairn include, the American Legion, Lions Club, Italian Club, Fire Company #2 Social Club, the Pitcairn Civic Association, Camp B and St. Michael Church. Rollo also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rankin Christian Center where he served on the Board as Treasurer. Rollo was a member and two-time President of the Allegheny County Boroughs Association. For over 50 years, he has been an active member of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, serving as Chairman for 48 years. His active community involvement reached beyond Pitcairn as he was an alternate delegate to the Turtle Creek Council of Governments, and he was a board member and Treasurer of six senior housing corporations. Rollo was a member of the Allegheny County Vision Committee, and honorary member of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Association and a member of the PA State Sheriff's Association. Rollo's accomplishments and endeavors through is political career, immensely benefited his beloved Pitcairn. Parks, properties, paving projects and police benefited. Fire departments and ball fields benefited. Organizations and Associations benefited. All benefited from the passion and love that Rollo possessed and shared for people. Friends are welcome on Saturday and Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, Pitcairn, on Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pitcairn non-profit of one's choice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019