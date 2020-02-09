|
|
WINSAND ORVILLE M.
Age 98, Churchill Borough (Pittsburgh), went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. Born on January 29, 1922, of Norwegian parents, Oscar and Anna Winsand in Independence, Wisconsin. The Winsand family had four children, Orville, Amos, Olin (deceased) and Marjorie. Family lineage related to Norway's famous artistic Bergslien brothers (Brynjulf, Knud and Nils). Married Jean Evans of Woodbury, New Jersey on August 23, 1948, and had three sons, Doug/Pat (San Diego), Barry/Cindy (Pittsburgh) and Wayne/Nancy (Denver). His wife Jean was a Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, and preceded him in death in 2001. There are five grandchildren (Matt, Michael, Lyon, Arlo, and Melissa), and four great-grandchildren (Nalin, Grayson, Frederik and Ryan). Since 2005 Kitty Pottmeyer was a special friend. They enjoyed Church, Sunday School, fine dinners, and over 200 cultural performances. Served 42 months in the Army during WWII. Was selected for ASTP (Army Specialized Training Program) in engineering at Colorado School of Mines, before serving as a Staff Sergeant in Europe. After the war ended he was Personnel Director of a Prison Camp near Salzburg, Austria. Earned BS, MS and PhD degrees from the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin, and was preoccupied with art throughout his personal and professional life. Served as Professor and Head of the Department of Art, at Carnegie Mellon University from 1972-88. Served as a Consultant and Accreditation Team Member for the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD) to the Art Departments of 112 colleges and universities in the United States and Florence, Italy. Built 5 additions to their home in Pittsburgh, and countless pieces of furniture and bookcases. At his retirement from Carnegie Mellon, he had a one-man exhibition of walnut sculpture "Biomorphic Mutations". In addition to the 112 NASAD Reports, he wrote four books, and since 2008, an annual 100 page Reflections Journal for family and friends. Enjoyed bowling for sixty years, highest game was 289. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Hebron Church, 10460 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. A Memorial Service will be held at Hebron Church at 11:00 a.m. on February 15, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020