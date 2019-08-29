|
|
MATOUS OSCAR JOSEPH
Age 57, of Gainesville, FL, died suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born on July 6, 1962, Oscar grew up in Bellevue, PA where he played baseball and football, was high school athlete of the year twice and served as class president. After receiving a degree in industrial engineering from Penn State University, he was employed at General Motors, Westinghouse, and Eaton Corporation. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Elva Matous of Bellevue and his siblings, Faith, Charlie, Bob, Phil, Carolyn; his sisters-in-law, Sherry and Lisa; his former wife, Mia; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael and brother-in-law, Scott. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3577 McClure Ave., 15212 on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. followed by refreshments in the church hall. Donations to All Saint Episcopal Church are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019