Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for OSCAR MATOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OSCAR JOSEPH MATOUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OSCAR JOSEPH MATOUS Obituary
MATOUS OSCAR JOSEPH

Age 57, of Gainesville, FL, died suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019.  Born on July 6, 1962, Oscar grew up in Bellevue, PA where he played baseball and football, was high school athlete of the year twice and served as class president.  After receiving a degree in industrial engineering  from Penn State University, he was employed at General Motors, Westinghouse, and Eaton Corporation. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Elva Matous of Bellevue and his siblings, Faith, Charlie, Bob, Phil, Carolyn; his sisters-in-law, Sherry and Lisa; his former wife, Mia; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael and brother-in-law, Scott. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3577 McClure Ave., 15212 on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. followed by refreshments in the church hall. Donations to All Saint Episcopal Church are suggested in lieu of flowers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OSCAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.