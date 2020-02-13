|
KASPER, OSF SISTER GERALDINE ANN
Sister Geraldine Ann, formerly Sister Hyacinth, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis, United States Province, died on February 9, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was 82 and in her 64th year of Religious Profession. Sister entered the community from St. Mark Parish in McKees Rocks, PA, in 1955 and professed her first vows in 1956 at Mount Assisi Convent Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount Mercy College (Carlow University) in Pittsburgh and a master's degree in theological studies from the Oblate College of the Southwest (Oblate School of Theology) in San Antonio, Texas. Sister Geraldine Ann taught the elementary grades in various schools in Pennsylvania and Texas and at St. Francis Academy high school in San Antonio. Sister also was involved in parish ministry as a director of religious education in Pennsylvania. Her last years were spent as a faithful participant in prayer ministry at Mt. Assisi Place. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna (Golitka) Kasper. She is survived by her religious community; her brother, John; sister, Carol Pachuta; and many nieces and nephews. A prayer service with the cremated remains will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Mt. Assisi Place in Pittsburgh, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, also at Mt. Assisi Place. Arrangements have been made by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 4900 Perry Highway, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020