|
|
BUTKUS, OSF SISTER M. DOLORITA
A Sister of St. Francis of the Providence of God for 78 years, died at the age of 97 on December 21, 2019. Born September 11, 1922 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Sister M. Dolorita attended St. Peter & Paul School and Battin High School in Elizabeth, NJ. After entrance Sister Dolorita taught primary grades for three years before receiving her RN from St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL. After nursing several years at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. She trained as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and Registered Respiratory Therapist. For the next twenty-four years she served as the Director of Respiratory Therapy at Good Samaritan Hospital. Following pastoral care studies, she was Director of Pastoral Care at St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, IL and Good Samaritan Hospital for ten years. Sister Dolorita spent a year in a hermitage before, at age 70, she asked to serve her beloved Lithuania as a missionary which she did for the next fifteen years. She helped established St. Clare Hospice for the elderly poor and created a monthly food distribution program which continues today. In 2014, due to health concerns, Sister M. Dolorita moved to Westminster Place, Presbyterian SeniorCare, Oakmont, PA, where she continued to spread God's love and offered counseling and consolation. Friends will be received at the JOHN SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227 on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-7 p.m., wake service 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Germaine Church, 7003 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Providence of God, 3757 Library Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019