BRAND, OSF SR. M. KEVIN

On July 11, 2019, age 96. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Brand; sister of Rita Vlha and the late Joseph Brand, Ralph Brand, Ernest Brand, Stella Marie, Lois Helen, Mildred Waltz and Dorothy Kosinski. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. From the days of her youth, Sister Kevin desired to become a Franciscan sister and gave 75 years of service to God. During this time she earned a Bachelor's in Education from Duquesne University, a Masters in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh and a nursing degree from St. Francis Hospital. Sister entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Millvale on September 7, 1941. In 1944 she began teaching in Catholic elementary schools until 1952. From 1952 to 1963, she served in nursing both at St. Francis Medical Center and at Mt. Alvernia infirmary. She then returned to teaching for a brief period until 1966. Following her final service in elementary education, she returned to nursing until 1981. For the next 19 years she served as manager at St. Francis Plaza in Lawrenceville. In 2000 Sister began her prayer ministry while also assisting with various tasks at Mt. Alvernia. In her later years, she developed a fine talent for paper-cut artwork. She also participated in memoir writing classes and wrote several fascinating essays. Sister also had a fondness for animals and enjoyed occasional visits from her pet therapy companions. As her physical capacity diminished, sister continued to give joy to others through her artwork and her writings. For her it was a reminder of something she once wrote. "What a wonder to always spread joy in the world." Visitation at St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 212 Fowler Road, Warrendale, PA 15086. www.dalessandroltd.com.