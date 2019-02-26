|
FONTECCHIO OSVALDO
On February 25, age 94. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Marie. Beloved father of Osvaldo Fontecchio, Jr., Anna Marie (Ed) Breaux and Anthony (Barb) Fontecchio; proud grandfather of Edwin, Rosanna, Zachary, Britney and Keaira; and great-grandfather of Leo, Lincoln and Cora. Viewing at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alexis Church, Thursday at 10 a.m. Please offer condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019