OSVALDO FONTECCHIO

OSVALDO FONTECCHIO Obituary
FONTECCHIO OSVALDO

On February 25, age 94. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Marie. Beloved father of Osvaldo Fontecchio, Jr., Anna Marie (Ed) Breaux and Anthony (Barb) Fontecchio; proud grandfather of Edwin, Rosanna, Zachary, Britney and Keaira; and great-grandfather of Leo, Lincoln and Cora. Viewing at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alexis Church, Thursday at   10 a.m. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
