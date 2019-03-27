Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
OWEN F. MEYER

Age 58, of Bridgeville, suddenly on March 18, 2019. Cherished son of the late Quentin and Nina (DiLucente) Meyer; loving brother of Mark, Kurt and the late Danny Meyer and Gina (Boyd) Barker; also many cousins. Owen was a proud member of the Collier Sportsman's Club, Bridgeville American Legion, Camp Hill Club, Muse and Bridgeville Italian Clubs and the Bridgeville Owls Club. Former employee of Sizemore and former co-owner of Ram Air. Owen enjoyed guns, beer, Wild Turkey and working. Arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bridgeville American Legion. View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
