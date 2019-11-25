|
MULVANEY, SR. OWEN J.
Of Mars, PA, formerly of South Florida and Penn Hills on Friday, November 22, 2019, age 64. Beloved husband of Janet L. Mulvaney; father of Owen J. Mulvaney, Jr., Ryan P. Mulvaney (Rachel) and Kirsten A. Mulvaney (Justin Popps); grandfather of Owen III, Oscar, Reagan, Isabella and Sonny; son of Dolores Mulvaney and the late William Mulvaney; brother of Geraldine Collier (Gene), and William Mulvaney (Christina); also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a family man in every sense of the word. Right up until his last minute he did everything he could to ensure his wife was happy and comfortable, she was his entire world. To the rest of us he was our rock, our mentor, our role model, our hero. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
