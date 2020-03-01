Home

PALMA GLORIA (DePAUL) MACIK

The family of Palma Gloria Macik mourn her passing, on February 27, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 15, 1936 to Catherine "Eleanor" and Libero DePaul, and lived her entire life in Brighton Heights. She loved going to the thrift store, bingo and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; first husband, Paul Macik; second husband, Jesse O'Keefe; son, Richard Macik; daughter, Deborah Ann Short; sister, Clara DePaul Wyberg; and her great-granddaughter, Shayla. She is survived by her sister, Anna Marie DePaul Phillips (aka Mamie); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. There will be no viewing or services, and interment will be private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
