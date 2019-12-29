Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PAMELA B. (SHAFER) DuMONT

PAMELA B. (SHAFER) DuMONT Obituary
DuMONT PAMELA B. (SHAFER)

Passed away suddenly on December 25, 2019. She left behind her sweetheart since 7th grade and husband of 40 years, Kevin G. DuMont; her daughters, Courtney, Tiffany, and Brooke; and her grandchildren, Kayla, Kiera, Blake, Kendall, Kevin, Cole and Zac. We could not have loved her more. She was such a sweet, loving soul, she lived for her children, grandchildren, and pets. Our lives will never be the same without my Wife, our Mum, Memum and Gaga. Funeral private. (www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
