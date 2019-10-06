|
KESSLER-TROUTMAN PAMELA DYER
Zurich, Switzerland, formerly Dormont, Fox Chapel. Graduated to Glory, September 12, 2019, age 75. Preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Mary Troutman. Survived in Zurich by her husband of 50 years, Jurg Kessler; daughter, Beth Kessler (Karl), son, Mark Kessler; and grandchildren, Silas, Timon, and Dinah. Mourned by her siblings, Kathy Troutman Smith (Paul), Jay and Margo Troutman; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In my Father's house are many rooms; I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.
After difficult months and days, pancreatic cancer took its final toll and Pam began her sojourn to a better room, to be with her heavenly Father. All who knew Pam know the size of our loss. No one could have cared in a more loving way for her family and friends. We are most grateful for the amount of time we were given with her. Pam grew up in Dormont and Fox Chapel. After graduating from Cornell Hotel School, she worked for Hilton in Amsterdam where she met and fell in love with her husband, Jurg Kessler. God's hand was at work, bringing them together in marriage, a chord of three strands. They worked for Marriott in Washington, DC for five years, started their family there, and then moved to Zurich, their permanent home and base. Pam assumed her full time role as wife, mother, and later grandmother. Jurg's hospitality career took them to Moscow for two years, Szepalma Hungary for nine years, and then back to Zurich for their retirement years.
Memories – Pam was practical, organized, sometimes bossy, always helpful, a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a prayer warrior. She loved Jesus, served others.
Pam's priorities – Her faith, the Bible, her family, her dogs (especially Collies), nature, walks in the woods, and her gardens. The world is lessened with her passing. Jesus has been her 24x7 companion since accepting Him as Savior in high school. Now she is with Him, face to face. Hard for us left behind, but a reminder this is not our home, not our final room. Pam sponsored her Swiss grandchildren's USA trips to go to SBTW summer camp. Memorials can be directed to:
SBTW
Summer's Best Two Weeks
111 Lake Gloria Road
Boswell, PA 15531
Services and burial were in Zurich, Switzerland, September 26, 2019.