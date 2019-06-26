Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
PAMELA J. BAILEY

PAMELA J. BAILEY
BAILEY PAMELA J.

Age 75, of McCandless, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard H. Bailey; loving mother of Shannon (Michael) Benna and Richard J. (Shannon) Bailey; dear grandmother of Renvie "Libby" Benna and Nicholas Benna; sister of Janice (Gary) Poteat, Gail Jeffcoat, and Johnny Jeffcoat. Pam, a practicing paralegal for over 20 years was the program director of the Paralegal Institute at Duquesne University School of Law. Pam is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, has a paralegal certificate and earned her master's degree from St. Francis Graduate School of Industrial Relations in 1993. She was a two term President of the National Association of Legal Assistance (1994-1996), a professional association of over 18,000 members. She completed two terms on the American Bar Association School Approval Commission (1997-2003), and served on the ABA Consortium on Legal Services to be Public. She is a former member of the board of directors of the American Association for Paralegal Education and served as its publications chair (2004-2008). Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Burial service will be held in Florence, South Carolina at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Family Links: 401 N. Highland Ave. Pgh., PA 15206 OR to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank: 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
