John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
PAMELA JEAN (BENSON) YEAGER


1953 - 2020
YEAGER PAMELA JEAN (BENSON)

Passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, with her family by her side. Pam was born on November 1, 1953, in Pittsburgh to Raymond and Dolores Benson (Ball). She was raised in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and graduated from Baldwin-Whitehall High School class of 1972. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Daniel W. Yeager. Pam had three children and eight grandchildren; sons, Adam (Melissa) Lefcowitz, Josh (Jenn) Lefcowitz; daughter, Tamara Lefcowitz (Steve Mescan); and grandchildren, Alycia, Jeremiah, Ruth, Joscelyn, Judah, Aviella, Meaghan, and Stephen. She is also survived by two sisters and a brother, Judy Eckert (Marty) and Marlene Galiszewski (Jerry) and Scott (Cindy) Benson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Pam was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Benson; and her parents. Pam will be remembered by her family and friends as a fighter who lived life to the fullest. After a liver transplant in 1996 that saved her life, she continued to work and share meaningful time with all those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her trusty sidekick, Peanut aka Nut-Nut. Family will welcome friends at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. followed by Christian Burial in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to CORE via check sent to 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
