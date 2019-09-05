|
BRIGGS PAMELA LEANN (RICHARDSON)
Beloved sister, Pamela Leann (Richardson) Briggs, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, 2019, while recuperating from a stroke in Atlanta, GA where she currently resided. She was born April 21, 1962 in Uniontown, PA, the daughter of the late Walter Richardson, Sr., and the late Vivian V. (Moon) Richardson. Leann earned her B.S. in Criminal Justice in 2006 from Point Park University located in Pittsburgh, PA. She was an avid reader who also loved to travel and visited most of the islands in the Caribbean with her fiancé. Leann was employed for over ten years with Willis Towers Watson, a multi-national, risk management insurance brokerage and advisory firm, working in the Connecticut, Charlotte and Atlanta locations. She was previously employed with Xerox Corp. In addition to her parents, Leann was predeceased by her sisters, Lorna Hall and Roberta Richardson. Mourning her loss are her children, Eric Saunders of Uniontown, PA and Cassaundra Nicole Saunders of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Raekwon, Shatayah, Aixa, Terrance, Ka'Drian, Lyric, Zhi'Leigha, Ma'Niyah and Christopher Jamir; siblings, Walter E. Richardson, II of Uledi, PA, Elnore Clark of Charlotte, NC, Andrea Greene of Pittsburgh, PA, and Terri Johnson of Uniontown, PA; paternal aunts, Mrs. Agnes Gaston and Mrs. Alice Mills, both of New Kensington, PA; fiancé, Luchin Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Leann's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. will commence the hour of service at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA. A private internment will follow. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.