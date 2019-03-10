|
MURR PAMELA (YEKEL)
Age 50, on Friday, March 8, 2019 of Baldwin. Daughter of Paul and the Late Beverly Yekel. Loving mother of Josh, David (Lisa) Murr and her fur baby Lilly. Sister of Sherri (Adam) Orner. Pamela was the family historian, loved fishing, scrapbooking and animals. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League 6620 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15206 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Send condolences to:
www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019