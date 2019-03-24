Home

Of Joliet, Illinois, born on May 7, 1945 in Aurora, Illinois. Passed away at age 73 on March 5, 2019 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Pamela is survived by her son, Michael Scafuri; daughter, Gina Negrin (nee Scafuri); brother, Willis G Otto; niece, Jill Wolk (nee Verhassalt); and grandchildren, Ryan Negrin and Landon Negrin. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, March 30 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 328 Sixth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
