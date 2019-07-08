TROCANO PASCHAL THOMAS "PAT"

Of Upper St. Clair, passed away on July 6, 2019. Paschal was born on June 30, 1932. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Patricia (Lavelle); his sons, Joseph (Diane) and James (Lauren); son-in-law, Keith Joseph; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Lewis and Samuel; David; Meredith, Colleen and Paul Joseph; and Grace and Daniel, great-grandchildren, Nora, Henry and Willa Lewis and his brother, Robert. He was preceded in death by his son, John Thomas and his daughter, Mary Ellen Joseph. Pat served his country in the U.S. Army and worked in the steel industry as a draftsman and project manager including for over 20 years at US Steel. He was a member of the VFW, McMurray, PA. A devoted husband, loving father, adoring grand-father and great-grandfather and beloved friend, Pat's zest for life was evident in the way he enjoyed tending his extensive garden, describing a great meal, swinging a golf club and especially enjoying holidays with his large family. He and his wife, Patricia spent many happy days vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies privately. Memorial donations may be made via the Paschal Trocano Memorial Tribute page with the : http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=561336&fr_id=1060&pg=fund.