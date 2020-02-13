Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wimer Funeral Home
161 Elm St
Tionesta, PA 16353
(814) 755-3511
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Jaden's Catering
4727 Wm. Penn Hwy
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAT STENGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAT A. STENGER


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAT A. STENGER Obituary
STENGER PAT A.

Of Tionesta and PGH, died on Feb. 8, 2020 at home in Tionesta, PA. Born May 15, 1935 in PGH, daughter of the late Arthur J and Lillian (Losey) Heinz. Survivors: three daughters, Debora J. Morobitto and husband, Richard with whom she resided in Tionesta, Susan L Meissner and husband, James, PGH, Lilian E. Lubiw and husband, George, West View; two sons, Ronald A. Harper, PGH; Ralph O Harper, Jr., Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary DelPino of Baden; son-in-law, Raymond Hollinger, Aliquippa. Lifelong friend since High School, Virginia Kryle, West View. Preceded by daughter, Cynthia L. Hollinger. Memorial service on Feb. 24 at Jaden's Catering, 4727 Wm. Penn Hwy., Monroeville at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rhonda O'Brien. Arrangements by NORMAN J. WIMER FUNERAL HOME, Tionesta. Memorial contributions to Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214. Condolences at www.wimerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -