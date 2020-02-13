|
STENGER PAT A.
Of Tionesta and PGH, died on Feb. 8, 2020 at home in Tionesta, PA. Born May 15, 1935 in PGH, daughter of the late Arthur J and Lillian (Losey) Heinz. Survivors: three daughters, Debora J. Morobitto and husband, Richard with whom she resided in Tionesta, Susan L Meissner and husband, James, PGH, Lilian E. Lubiw and husband, George, West View; two sons, Ronald A. Harper, PGH; Ralph O Harper, Jr., Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary DelPino of Baden; son-in-law, Raymond Hollinger, Aliquippa. Lifelong friend since High School, Virginia Kryle, West View. Preceded by daughter, Cynthia L. Hollinger. Memorial service on Feb. 24 at Jaden's Catering, 4727 Wm. Penn Hwy., Monroeville at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rhonda O'Brien. Arrangements by NORMAN J. WIMER FUNERAL HOME, Tionesta. Memorial contributions to Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214. Condolences at www.wimerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020